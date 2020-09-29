TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS PPCCY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. 1,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24. TravelSky Technology has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut TravelSky Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

