Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRVN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Trevena from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

TRVN opened at $2.82 on Friday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $371.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

