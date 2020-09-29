Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.65

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Corp (TSE:TZS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 27100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14.

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter.

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

