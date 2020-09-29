Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tribune Publishing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of TPCO opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 876.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 839,452 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,143 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

