Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $0.97. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,081 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$1.70 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 million and a PE ratio of -6.40.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$187.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$177.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

