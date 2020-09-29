Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Up 155.4% in September

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 155.4% from the August 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Trilogy Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ remained flat at $$1.79 on Tuesday. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,036. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

