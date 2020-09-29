Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,036. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trilogy Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,556 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.