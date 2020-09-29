Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRVG. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.02.

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Trivago has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

