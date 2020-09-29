TrueChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.52 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, OKEx and ZB.COM. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $19.92 million and $3.52 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043048 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $516.02 or 0.04805794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056874 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033812 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

