TrueFlip Price Up 23.5% This Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1,246.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.49 or 0.04838315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033870 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

