Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.94

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.94 and last traded at $77.94, with a volume of 6237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $180,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $28,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,293 shares of company stock worth $8,074,182 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,339,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Trupanion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 118,248 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 403,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

