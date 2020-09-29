Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 96,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

