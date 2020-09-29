Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 96,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

