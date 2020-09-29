Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 50.5% in September

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

TKGBY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,854. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, and deposit accounts; mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts; various cards; mortgage products; Internet and mobile/SMS banking; payment services; and safety boxes.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.