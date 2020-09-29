Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

TPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of TPTX stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.45. 4,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,100. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

