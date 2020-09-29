Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

