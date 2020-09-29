UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -887.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

