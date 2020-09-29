Under Armour Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,487 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 765% compared to the average volume of 403 put options.

UA traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 19,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,026. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

