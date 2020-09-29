Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.02

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.02 and last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 1783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Get Uniqure alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock worth $985,322. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after buying an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.