Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.02

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.02 and last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 1783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.
In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock worth $985,322. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after buying an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Uniqure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.
