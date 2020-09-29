United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) versus CCA Industries (NASDAQ:CAWW) Financial Survey

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United-Guardian and CCA Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United-Guardian and CCA Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $13.60 million 5.06 $4.76 million N/A N/A CCA Industries $17.14 million 0.89 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

United-Guardian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CCA Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of United-Guardian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United-Guardian and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 33.07% 39.88% 34.11% CCA Industries -1.89% N/A N/A

Summary

United-Guardian beats CCA Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC, LUBRAJEL FA, and LUBRAJEL BA, which are LUBRAJEL formulations for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent for use in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. United-Guardian, Inc. also conducts research and product development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic and personal care products. The company markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. United-Guardian, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

