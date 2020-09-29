United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Up 59.9% in September

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,800 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 92,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.00. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 63,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

