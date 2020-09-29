United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $177.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UPS is being aided by a significant increase in home deliveries amid the prevalent coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the need for door-to-door delivery of essentials during this crisis is rising. Owing to the surge in residential and healthcare shipments, UPS performed impressively in second-quarter 2020. The substantial boom in e-commerce business is a huge positive and is likely to boost UPS' September-quarter results too. We are also encouraged by UPS' solid free cash flow. Notably, adjusted free cash flow surged 77.2% year over year in first-half 2020. We are, however, concerned about the decline in the company's overall adjusted profit in the first half of 2020. The downside was mainly due to coronavirus-induced supply chain disruptions. Coronavirus-induced weakness in the industrial sector has resulted in decline in B2B volumes.”

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.48.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.61. 136,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,174. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $171.98. The stock has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 428,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

