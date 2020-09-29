Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

