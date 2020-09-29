Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLED. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.43.

Shares of OLED opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.82. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 42.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

