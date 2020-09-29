Upfiring (UFR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35,209.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Upfiring has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $35,209.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00083718 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001228 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042619 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00086655 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

