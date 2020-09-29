Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend payment by 41.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 143.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $369.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

