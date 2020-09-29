Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend by 42.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 128.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $349.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.