UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on UTZ Brands in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on UTZ Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UTZ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.25 on Friday. UTZ Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. UTZ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of UTZ Brands by 123.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 104,228 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands during the second quarter worth about $58,910,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UTZ Brands during the second quarter worth about $3,425,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

