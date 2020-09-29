v.systems (VSYS) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $41.85 million and $1.90 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,014,527,435 coins and its circulating supply is 2,099,668,971 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

v.systems can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

