ValuEngine Downgrades Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Societe Generale has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Societe Generale had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Societe Generale will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

