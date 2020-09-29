ValuEngine Lowers Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
BKEAY stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.
Bank of East Asia Company Profile
