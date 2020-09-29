ValuEngine Lowers Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BKEAY stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

Featured Article: Derivative

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.