ValuEngine Lowers Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

