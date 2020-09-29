ValuEngine Lowers Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on URGN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $393.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 144.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.