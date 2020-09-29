Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (GRNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$21.50.

