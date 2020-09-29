Vaneck Internat REIT ETF Units FP (REIT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on October 16th

Vaneck Internat REIT ETF Units FP (ASX:REIT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$14.44.

