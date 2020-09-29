VE INFRA/ETF (ASX:IFRA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.16

VE INFRA/ETF (ASX:IFRA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$18.07 and a 200-day moving average of A$19.76.

