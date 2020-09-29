VE INFRA/ETF (IFRA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.16 on October 16th

VE INFRA/ETF (ASX:IFRA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$19.76.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for VE INFRA/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VE INFRA/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.