Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Verastem stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Verastem has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $215.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

