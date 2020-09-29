Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $2.73 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $3,369.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00025370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tokenomy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.01585291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00180984 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

