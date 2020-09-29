Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

VERI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Veritone stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. Veritone has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $248.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

