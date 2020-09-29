VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Cap Hits $382,248.02

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $382,248.02 and $379.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00421855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00046847 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,814.08 or 1.00352972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00040565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,911,857 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

