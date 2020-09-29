Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Up 45.8% in September

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of VET stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 53,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,721. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $402.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. The firm had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

