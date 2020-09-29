Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $2.54 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $402.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

