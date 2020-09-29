Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Verra Mobility reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 477,275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. 12,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,618. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

