Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is ($0.35). Verso reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%.

VRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BWS Financial cut Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Verso stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 17,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.84. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Verso by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 0.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.