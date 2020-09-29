Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of SDCVF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.52. Vicat has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $33.70.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vicat in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

