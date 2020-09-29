Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VICR. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.60.

VICR stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 399.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. Vicor has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Research analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $74,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,166 shares of company stock worth $2,668,275. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 34.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

