Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a c rating to an a- rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $24.93 on Friday. Village Super Market has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $357.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $112,399.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Village Super Market by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Village Super Market by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

