Vinci SA (EPA:DG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vinci SA (EPA:DG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €91.78 ($107.97).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Vinci alerts:

DG traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during trading on Thursday, hitting €72.42 ($85.20). 1,414,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €78.63 and a 200 day moving average of €78.36. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.