Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Vistra Energy reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vistra Energy.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VST traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 386,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,078. Vistra Energy has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

