Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 4,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 564.50% and a negative net margin of 828.09%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

